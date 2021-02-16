Wiley, Deeb sign letters of intent

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield seniors Brandon Wiley & Carson Deeb both signed letters of intent Tuesday to continue playing football in college.

Wiley will join Glenville State as a wide receiver, with plans to major in biology. He was originally interested in playing college baseball before focusing on football, and has played a vital in Bluefield’s success over the last four years. Wiley was named a First Team All-State selection last fall.

Deeb will join Bluefield State, saying the chance to be part of the Big Blues’ return to football is exciting. The quarterback was the All-State Second Team offensive captain in 2020, and plans to major in civil engineering.

Both players cite Bluefield’s tradition of high school football success as springboards to continue their careers.

