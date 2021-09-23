White Sulphur Springs man in jail after allegedly stabbing two people

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after allegedly stabbing two people.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and White Sulphur Springs Police Department responded to a reported stabbing on Hamilton Addition Rd. near White Sulphur Springs at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to a release, Chester E. Brandon III of White Sulphur Springs utilized a Samurai sword and allegedly stabbed Shawn Martin and Brenda Brooks. Brooks and Martin were transported to medical facilities for treatment for their injuries.

Brandon is charged with two counts of malicious wounding.

He is being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Related