Wheeling man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to produce child pornography

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced today that Randall Lee Peggs, also known as “Randy Peggs,” 57, of Wheeling, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to produce child pornography.

Upon completion of his prison sentence, the defendant will serve a 20 year term of supervised release. Peggs also was ordered to pay $42,900 in restitution to the child victim, which will be joint and several with his codefendant, Elizabeth Haway. Last month, Haway was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“Egregious,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “The heinous acts of Peggs and co-conspirator, Elizabeth Haway, have caused lifelong trauma to the young victim in this case. They will now be behind bars, away from West Virginia children, for the next 15 and 20 years, respectively.”

Peggs previously admitted that he began talking with codefendant Elizabeth Haway, of Princeton, on Facebook in November 2018. Over the course of several months, Peggs and Haway conspired to produce child pornography of a female minor child.

The majority of their communications occurred on Facebook Messenger. Peggs encouraged Haway to record and send him nude videos of the female minor child. Ultimately, Haway recorded a video of the female minor child that showed the child nude and sent the video to Peggs via Facebook in February 2019.