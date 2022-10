Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation will close the westbound St. Albans exit ramp on Interstate 64 (Exit 44) from 10:00 pm Friday, October 14, through 5:00 am Monday, October 17 for construction of a new section of the exit ramp.

A detour will be available off I-64 at the westbound Nitro exit (Exit 45), south onto WV 25 across the Dick Henderson Bridge, west onto US 60, and north onto WV 817.

