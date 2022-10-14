West Virginia’s Trusted Choice Independent Insurance Agents awards $5,000 to Make A Wish Foundation

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Trusted Choice Independent Insurance Agents of West Virginia (BIG I WV) announce they will grant $5,000 to Make A Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The organization will use the funds to continue granting the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength, and joy.

The Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia chapter has between 550 and 650 wishes pending at any given time.

One of the children granted is 12-year-old Christian from Raleigh County. Christian’s medical diagnosis is leukemia. He wishes to go deep-sea fishing in Florida.

Trusted Choice and Make A Wish partnered up to make his wish come true and will be sending him on a fishing trip to Florida in Spring 2023.

