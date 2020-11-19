West Virginia’s Capitol dome to be visible again soon

By
Kassie Simmons
-

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Capitol dome will be visible again by the end of the month, officials said.

The gold dome has been covered for more than a year as construction crews repaired water damage and made other improvements.

A white protective covering over the dome will be fully removed at the end of November and scaffolding around it will come down in the coming months, West Virginia Department of Administration Secretary Allen McVey told WCHS-TV.

McVey said outside repairs are basically complete.

“We have finished all of the work on the exterior. We needed to do some painting up there. We needed to do a little bit of re-gilding. But it’s completely sealed and in great shape now,” McVey said.

Plans call for the interior work to be done in April and for the entire $15 million project to be completed in May.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR