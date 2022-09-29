West Virginia WIC earns federal grant to provide mobile payments

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WV WIC) has earned a $250,000 federal grant.

The funding will allow the program to purchase technology enabling farmers to sell products to WIC shoppers using a QR code. Retailers will print the code onto a sticker and place them on a WIC Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

The QR code will eliminate the use of paper checks and vouchers. The mobile payment method will also make locally grown fruits and vegetables more accessible to WIC participants. The payment method will be available in June 2023.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Benefit Delivery Modernization Grant provided the funding. For more information, visit dhhr.wv.gov or call the DHHR at 304-558-0684.

