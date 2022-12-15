West Virginia to digitize vehicle registration process

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia plans to speed up the process for motorists getting their vehicle registrations and other transactions with the state.

Governor Justice Jim Justice says the Division of Motor Vehicles will expand internet portal services for residents, vehicle retailers, lenders, and insurance carriers.

New services will allow customers to conduct all vehicle title and registration transactions to reduce long processing times while decreasing costs and errors.

Residents will be able to access and keep their vehicle titles online or on their smartphones.

There is no timetable for when the project will be active.

