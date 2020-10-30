West Virginia surpasses 500+ new cases in past 24 hours for first time

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 30, 2020, there have been 767,500 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 23,990 total cases and 451 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 787 716 71 23 Greenbrier 204 151 53 4 McDowell 126 90 36 0 Mercer 781 446 335 31 Monroe 260 183 77 8 Nicholas 188 145 43 3 Pocahontas 72 68 4 0 Raleigh 834 676 158 9 Summers 131 78 53 1 Wyoming 321 147 174 5

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 240 75 27

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 93-year old female from Cabell County, a 90-year old male from Wetzel County, an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, a 55-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Monongalia County, an 83-year old male from Monongalia County, a 73-year old male from Fayette County, and an 89-year old female from Fayette County.

“With a heavy heart, we share this solemn news of more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies to the affected families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (187), Berkeley (1,650), Boone (380), Braxton (69), Brooke (239), Cabell (1,494), Calhoun (36), Clay (63), Doddridge (71), Fayette (787), Gilmer (64), Grant (198), Greenbrier (204), Hampshire (140), Hancock (230), Hardy (107), Harrison (673), Jackson (406), Jefferson (614), Kanawha (3,732), Lewis (101), Lincoln (258), Logan (785), Marion (405), Marshall (358), Mason (179), McDowell (126), Mercer (781), Mineral (232), Mingo (632), Monongalia (2,329), Monroe (260), Morgan (154), Nicholas (190), Ohio (585), Pendleton (77), Pleasants (33), Pocahontas (72), Preston (208), Putnam (926), Raleigh (834), Randolph (419), Ritchie (46), Roane (114), Summers (131), Taylor (170), Tucker (65), Tyler (43), Upshur (268), Wayne (605), Webster (35), Wetzel (202), Wirt (55), Wood (647), Wyoming (321).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Boone and Clay counties in this report.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Doddridge, Harrison, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Upshur, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County, October 30, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

Berkeley County, October 30, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Boone County, October 30, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Racine Volunteer Fire Department, 400 Volunteer Street, Racine, WV

Braxton County, October 30, 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Holly Gray Park, 41 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV

Cabell County, October 30, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Clay County, October 30, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Doddridge County, October 30, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Harrison County, October 30, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison County Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)

Jefferson County, October 30, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kerneysville, WV (by appointment; call 304-728-8416, press 1)

Jefferson County, October 30, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV

Kanawha County, October 30, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Shawnee Sports Complex. One Salango Way, Dunbar, WV

Lincoln County, October 30, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

Marshall County, October 30, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mercer County, October 30, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mingo County, October 30, 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)

Monroe County, October 30, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Morgan County, October 30, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Morgan County Health Department, 137 War Memorial Drive, Berkeley Springs, WV (by appointment; call 304-258-1513, option 1)

Morgan County, October 30, 3:30 PM – 7:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ritchie County, October 30, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Roane County, October 30, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Roane General Hospital, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Taylor County, October 30, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Upshur County, October 30, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wayne County, October 30, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wyoming County, October 30, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. Additional testing will be held Saturday, October 31 in Berkeley, Jefferson, Mingo, Morgan, Roane, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, October 31, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Jefferson County, October 31, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV

Mingo County, October 31, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV, (under the tent)

Morgan County, October 31, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Roane County, October 31, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Roane General Hospital, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Wyoming County, October 31, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Testing will be held Sunday, November 1 in Berkeley, Jefferson, Mingo, Morgan, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Jefferson County, November 1, 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV

Mingo County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)

Morgan County, November 1, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Wyoming County, November 1, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For more testing locations, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. New sites are added every day.