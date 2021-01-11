West Virginia surpasses 100,000 total COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 11, 2021, there have been 1,654,561 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 102,282 total cases and 1,594 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 1,790 1,233 557 55 Greenbrier 1,299 362 937 43 McDowell 866 524 342 7 Mercer 2,386 703 1,683 64 Monroe 649 375 274 11 Nicholas 602 287 315 9 Pocahontas 285 237 48 9 Raleigh 2,484 1,404 1,080 33 Summers 486 265 221 17 Wyoming 1,242 912 330 22

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 755 212 104

DHHR has confirmed the deaths a 92-year old male from Hancock County, an 84-year old male from Wayne County, an 87-year old female from Fayette County, an 88-year old female from Berkeley County, a 78-year old female from Hancock County, a 75-year old male from Hancock County, an 81-year old male from Hancock County, a 100-year old male from Ohio County, an 85-year old female from Fayette County, an 87-year old male from Lewis County, a 60-year old male from Cabell County, and a 57-year old male from Wood County.

“As we share this sad news, we pause to remember each West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each life lost is one too many, and we must do everything we can to stop the pandemic.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,083), Berkeley (7,538), Boone (1,215), Braxton (632), Brooke (1,643), Cabell (6,066), Calhoun (174), Clay (286), Doddridge (316), Fayette (2,052), Gilmer (494), Grant (879), Greenbrier (1,877), Hampshire (1,164), Hancock (2,173), Hardy (995), Harrison (3,681), Jackson (1,392), Jefferson (2,795), Kanawha (9,776), Lewis (654), Lincoln (947), Logan (1,965), Marion (2,546), Marshall (2,421), Mason (1,218), McDowell (1,091), Mercer (3,508), Mineral (2,259), Mingo (1,656), Monongalia (6,110), Monroe (756), Morgan (781), Nicholas (834), Ohio (2,884), Pendleton (405), Pleasants (690), Pocahontas (419), Preston (2,024), Putnam (3,335), Raleigh (3,323), Randolph (1,565), Ritchie (462), Roane (361), Summers (574), Taylor (846), Tucker (406), Tyler (441), Upshur (1,180), Wayne (1,972), Webster (195), Wetzel (816), Wirt (268), Wood (5,806), and Wyoming (1,333).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour County in this report.

The total number of vaccines received and administered is shown on the dashboard overview page and is included on the daily dashboard update. Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.