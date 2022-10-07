West Virginia Supreme Court approves HOPE Scholarship Act

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Supreme Court issues an order reversing the Charleston court ruling on the HOPE Scholarship Act, allowing the program to resume.

The legislation provides students with scholarships for educational purposes such as paying school tuition and fees. Officials scheduled the Act to take effect this school year.

A Kanawha County court blocked the legislation in July, ruling the program violated the state’s constitutional mandate to provide “a thorough and efficient system of free schools.”

Opponents of the Hope Scholarship Act fear the program will incentivize families to remove their children from K-12 public schools in favor of private schools, potentially resulting in public funds being used for private education.

The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals justices did not offer reasoning for their decisions but stated they would soon explain what led to the reversal.

