West Virginia State Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Beaver on October 20

Beaver, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia State Police will hold a sobriety checkpoint on October 20 from 6:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

The checkpoint will be along US Route 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road in Beaver.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and educate the public about the dangers of operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Authorities encourage the public to assist in preventing drunk driving by reporting intoxicated and drug-impaired drivers to local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.

