West Virginia State Police locate Boone Co. murder suspect in Raleigh Co.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia State Police locate a suspect in Raleigh County who allegedly shot and killed a man in Boone County.

State Police say Jeremy Peters, 41, of Whitesville, was shot and killed last night at Terry’s Cafe in Whitesville.

Kevin Dickens, 53, of Rock Creek, has been charged with murder and is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail.

Police responded to a reported shooting at the cafe around 11:30 last night.

Dickens allegedly shot Peters during a fight between the two, and then fled to Raleigh County, where he was located and taken into custody by the State Police Special Response Team.

The investigation is still ongoing. Stick with us for further details.

