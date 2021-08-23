West Virginia State Police investigating shooting incident in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting incident in Princeton.

On Sunday, Troopers with the Princeton detachment of West Virginia State Police responded to a 911 call near Round House Mobile Home Park.

Upon investigation, police determined that a male juvenile, following a physical altercation, produced a handgun and fired several shots, injuring three subjects.

The injuries appear to be non-life threatening and two of the victims were transported to Princeton Community Hospital for treatment.

The accused juvenile is in custody and was taken to juvenile holding facility.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Stick with WOAY as more details emerge.

