West Virginia State Police host testing session in Beckley for new cadets

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police held a testing session in Beckley.

This testing is part of a statewide application effort. Applicants selected for the testing had to go through a written test, in-person interview and physical fitness test.

The state police plans to hold more sessions in other cities across the state to get more people through the application process.

“We’re covering several parts of the testing process in one day,” Captain Robert Maddy with the State Police said. “It helps us pull people from the community interested in a career in law enforcement.”

This month there are upcoming testing sessions at the West Virginia Police Academy, as well as the detachments in Morgantown, Charles Town and Elkins.

