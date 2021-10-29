West Virginia State Police ask for help finding robbery suspect

RUPERT, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help finding the suspect of an armed robbery.

The robbery happened at Summit Community Bank in Rupert shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Friday.

Police tell WOAY the male suspect had a silver revolver and demanded money from tellers. He the fled the scene on foot with an unknown amount of money.

If you know the individual pictured, or see a person matching this description, contact Corporal J.W. Gilkeson with Rainelle State Police at (304) 438-3000.

You can also contact the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911.

