West Virginia starts off with the week with zero COVID-related deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 26, 2021, there have been 2,678,080 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 151,671 total cases and 2,821 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,735 2,363 358 79 Greenbrier 1,853 1,654 180 65 McDowell 1,180 1,069 102 22 Mercer 3,049 2,801 240 125 Monroe 908 850 49 17 Nicholas 1,127 949 171 20 Pocahontas 400 385 14 10 Raleigh 4,589 3,797 737 79 Summers 648 615 32 23 Wyoming 1,882 1,744 125 42

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 246 78 28

There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,374), Berkeley (11,914), Boone (1,933), Braxton (886), Brooke (2,140), Cabell (8,681), Calhoun (278), Clay (467), Doddridge (561), Fayette (3,340), Gilmer (745), Grant (1,248), Greenbrier (2,697), Hampshire (1,742), Hancock (2,733), Hardy (1,467), Harrison (5,512), Jackson (1,962), Jefferson (4,457), Kanawha (14,424), Lewis (1,147), Lincoln (1,423), Logan (2,996), Marion (4,260), Marshall (3,327), Mason (1,948), McDowell (1,531), Mercer (4,637), Mineral (2,799), Mingo (2,463), Monongalia (9,034), Monroe (1,096), Morgan (1,105), Nicholas (1,550), Ohio (4,106), Pendleton (695), Pleasants (847), Pocahontas (657), Preston (2,835), Putnam (4,913), Raleigh (6,411), Randolph (2,510), Ritchie (674), Roane (593), Summers (775), Taylor (1,206), Tucker (524), Tyler (677), Upshur (1,834), Wayne (2,854), Webster (463), Wetzel (1,247), Wirt (385), Wood (7,635), Wyoming (1,953).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Pleasants County in this report.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Preston, Putnam, and Wayne counties. Barbour County: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV Berkeley County: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV Jefferson County: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV Lincoln County: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com /) Logan County: 9:00 AM – 9:45 AM, Man City Hall, 105 Market Street, Man, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ 10:00 AM – 10:45 AM, Kistler Grocery, 601 Buffalo Creek Road, Kistler, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ 11:00 AM – 11:45 AM, Ellis Supply, 234 Spirit Lane, Accoville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com /) 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM, Buffalo Creek Fire Department, 70 Garrison Drive, Amherstdale, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ 1:00 PM – 1:45 PM, Buffalo Creek Apartments at Robinette, 40 Johnson Heights Drive, Robinette, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ 2:00 PM – 2:45 PM, Buffalo Creek Apartments at Crites, 175 Rendezvous Road, Lundale, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 3:00 PM – 3:45 PM, Lorado Post Office, 9964 Buffalo Creek Road, Lorado, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ 4:00 PM – 4:45 PM, Curtis Church, 16541 Buffalo Creek Road, Lorado, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) Marshall County: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ Mineral County: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ Monongalia County: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, lower level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV Morgan County: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV Ohio County: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station No. 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV Pendleton County: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) Preston County: 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta EMS, 1124 East State Avenue, Terra Alta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ Putnam County: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (Pre Register: bit.ly/pchd-covid Wayne County: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV For more free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov . The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

