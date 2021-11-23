West Virginia ski season to soon begin

GHENT, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia ski season is right around the corner as ski resorts around the state are preparing to open up.

Snowshoe up in Pocahontas County is expected to open later this week, and a little closer to home, Winterplace is already prepping for the season and making snow.

According to Winterplace Executive Vice President Tom Wagner, the temperatures have been so low this week, that they were able to jumpstart the snow production.

“Cold temperatures came in yesterday, last night we were able to fire up our system, and now we’re actively making snow.”

According to the West Virginia Department of Tourism, the ski season is a huge opportunity for the state’s economy, seeing hundreds of thousands of tourists visit the state every year. From sporting goods stores, to local hotels, everywhere sees a big boost from the tourists.

And that was especially true last year, as many people took to skiing as a safe outdoor activity to enjoy during the pandemic.

The local season at Winterplace is expected to begin in mid December.

