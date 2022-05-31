West Virginia Secretary of State visits Raleigh County to remind about business license renewals

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This month marks the annual business renewal licensing process. The Secretary of State, Mac Warner made his way to the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday to help in reminding area businesses to get their licenses renewed.

Provided by an official list at the chamber, Warner confirmed that there are approximately 3,672 registered businesses throughout the county. He said as of last week, only a little over 1,600 of them had updated their license.

Along with reminding them of the renewal deadline, his visit to the chamber also included encouraging them to take advantage of the quick, user-friendly WV One Stop online business portal to do so.

He said that particularly with the influx of new businesses coming to the area, his office wants to help them with the process in the best way that they can.

“With the new businesses and so forth it’s just important for everybody to know about the deadline and the process to do so,” Warner says. “So often we pay attention to the ribbon-cutting which is exciting, but we also want to help those businesses that have been around for a while.”

The deadline to renew your business license is June 30, 2022.

You can visit the Secretary of State website and find the WV One-Stop tab to begin the renewal process.

