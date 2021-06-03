West Virginia reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 3, 2021, there have been 2,932,854 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 162,111 total cases and 2,807 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old female from Monongalia County, a 69-year old female from Tyler County, a 66-year old male from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Harrison County, a 61-year old male from Tyler County, a 64-year old female from Harrison County, and a 49-year old male from Raleigh County.

“We offer our deepest condolences as our state grieves more losses,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must stop COVID-19 by working toward increased vaccination for community immunity in West Virginia.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,499), Berkeley (12,719), Boone (2,163), Braxton (979), Brooke (2,231), Cabell (8,817), Calhoun (372), Clay (539), Doddridge (628), Fayette (3,523), Gilmer (874), Grant (1,297), Greenbrier (2,863), Hampshire (1,909), Hancock (2,839), Hardy (1,556), Harrison (6,045), Jackson (2,210), Jefferson (4,756), Kanawha (15,353), Lewis (1,269), Lincoln (1,554), Logan (3,228), Marion (4,577), Marshall (3,522), Mason (2,038), McDowell (1,602), Mercer (5,072), Mineral (2,940), Mingo (2,696), Monongalia (9,351), Monroe (1,187), Morgan (1,224), Nicholas (1,860), Ohio (4,286), Pendleton (719), Pleasants (957), Pocahontas (680), Preston (2,935), Putnam (5,289), Raleigh (6,983), Randolph (2,795), Ritchie (752), Roane (651), Summers (843), Taylor (1,254), Tucker (545), Tyler (738), Upshur (1,940), Wayne (3,168), Webster (532), Wetzel (1,377), Wirt (450), Wood (7,898), Wyoming (2,027).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Boone, Jefferson, Lincoln, and Wetzel counties in this report.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mingo, Morgan, Putnam, and Wirt counties.

Related