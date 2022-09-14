West Virginia recognized for innovations in its Medicaid program

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the National Academy for State Health Policy has awarded West Virginia’s Medicaid program with the 2022 Medicaid Innovation Award. The award recognizes states’ creativity, leadership, and progress in their Medicaid programs.

West Virginia Medicaid earned the Care Coordination for Vulnerable Populations award for its specialized care of foster care youth by providing them access to quality, consistent, affordable care. Foster care children are more likely to experience complex health conditions, higher stress levels from abuse and neglect, and limited access to healthcare.

Medicaid’s joint health insurance program covers one in five Americans and 40% of all children nationwide. For further information on West Virginia Medicaid and related resources, visit the BMS website.

Related