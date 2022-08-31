West Virginia ranks 3rd in the nation in the 2022 Tip index

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginians appreciate and value its service workers and independent contractors, scoring 3rd in the nation for tipping workers for their services according to a national Taskrabbit survey.

Taskrabbit measured data from the survey by creating a Tip index, a series of statements recording people’s attitudes about leaving tips. First, researchers categorized statements as having a positive or negative attitude towards tips. Next, they measured how much money consumers tipped workers by state.

For more information, view the complete study here.

