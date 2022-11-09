West Virginia post offices will be closed for Veterans Day on November 11

Louisville, KY (WOAY) – Post offices across West Virginia will close in observance of Veterans Day on November 11.

There will be no mail delivery, caller, or Post Office Box service.

Commercial customers should check with their Bulk Mail Acceptance Unit for hours of operation. For more information, consumers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS.

The Self Service Kiosk available at select Post offices can handle 80 percent of retail transactions, such as purchasing stamps and mailing parcels. The kiosk accepts credit and debit cards only.

Individuals can visit www.usps.com to locate the nearest self-service kiosk.

All services will resume on November 12.

