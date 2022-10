Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority will begin construction of the third of three Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement projects on the West Virginia Turnpike near Ghent starting at 6 PM on Sunday, October 23.

Contractors will close one lane on the bridge to replace decking and work on lanes consecutively.

Crews expect to replace the southbound lanes south of the toll plaza by Saturday, October 29.

