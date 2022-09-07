West Virginia overdose deaths showing improvement

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Vital Statistics System released a report showing West Virginia as one of six states actively decreasing the percentage of overdose deaths in the last year. CDC reports that from March 2021 to March 2022 West Virginia is down 3.63% in overdose deaths. The only state showing more improvement is Virginia at 6.69%

Thanks to DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health funding, DHHR distributed narcan to high-risk individuals and expanded treatment and recovery services. The department is also working to combat stigmas regarding substance use disorders and partnering with law enforcement to build new Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion programs to continue moving treatment systems towards favorable outcomes.

Resources include HELP4WV, which offers around-the-clock social and emotional counseling provided by professional crisis counselors. Additionally, HELP4WV offers a Children’s Crisis and Referral line. Residents can contact HELP4WV at 844-HELP4WV, text at 844-435-7498, or chat at www.help4wv.com.

For more information on West Virginia’s efforts to combat the substance use epidemic, visit the ODCP website and dashboard.

