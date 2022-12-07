West Virginia native and WVU alumni returns home to serves as WVU Tech president

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia native and West Virginia University alumni T. Ramon Stuart will return to the Mountain State as the next campus president of WVU Tech.

Stuart recently served as president of Clayton State University in Morrow, Georgia. Before his role at Clayton State, he served as the provost and vice president of academic affairs at Fort Valley State University in Fort Valley, Georgia.

Stuart has led various campus initiatives to improve retention and support students so they can be successful in college and beyond.

He has led enrollment and retention initiatives, including mentorship and success coach programs to expand tutoring services.

Stuart also brings a background in successful donor cultivation, helping exceed fundraising goals and increasing the number of donors during annual campaigns for various initiatives throughout his career.

Stuart currently resides in Georgia with his wife, Jamilah, and their daughter, Kayleigh.

They will relocate to West Virginia in the coming months, and Stuart will begin his role as president on January 1, 2023.

