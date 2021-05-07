West Virginia Miners Hold Ribbon Cutting

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Miners Baseball Club hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to express their excitement for this upcoming season.

Due to Covid-19, the Miners struck out with their attempt to have a season last year…. but be prepared to buy peanuts and crackerjacks as they are gearing up to start playing ball once again.

“You know, the ribbon cutting is kind of special to me this year,” said West Virginia Minors General Manager Tim Epling. “We did this in 2010, it was the first year, but this year since covid hit last year and we didn’t get to play, it was almost like us starting over again.”

Epling says his family built the stadium for the community to take advantage of not only baseball, but bringing everyone together as well.

The only thing in the way of beginning a new start is the Miners needing host families for their out of state players. Hand selected collegiate athletes come from around the world to become a Miner.

“This is an opportunity for our community to support us,” said Epling. “And there is a sense of urgency. If they live 20-25 minutes away from the stadium, that’s a perfect fit for them. and it is a sense of urgency, we need about eight to ten more families.”

Some benefits to becoming a host family include free reserved box seat season tickets, 10 percent off at their merchandise store, early arrival and on-field recognition.

Aside from all other benefits of becoming a host family, these athletes can serve as great role models for children and you could be housing the next MLB star coming out of the prospect league.

The Miners season opens on May 27th — and their first home game is on May 28th.

