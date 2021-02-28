West Virginia men’s basketball routs Kansas State

MORGANTOWN (video courtesy WDTV) – While Kansas State kept it close early on, trailing 26-22 after the first half, West Virginia was able to pull away to a 65-43 victory.

The No. 10-ranked Mountaineers improved to 17-6, with just three regular season games left on the schedule.

Sean McNeil led the team in scoring with 16 points, including four 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, the women’s basketball team improved to 18-4 with a 72-68 win over Kansas. The Mountaineers had difficulty putting the 7-14 Jayhawks away, needing a late 3-pointer by Kysre Gondrezick to ensure victory.

The women’s basketball team closes the regular season with upcoming road games against Kansas State and Baylor.