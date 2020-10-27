West Virginia men’s basketball announces Big 12 schedule

WOAY – On Monday, West Virginia announced its conference schedule for the 2020 men’s basketball season.

The Mountaineers will open up Big 12 play at home against Iowa State on December 18th. West Virginia won both games against the Cyclones last season.

In their next contest, the team travels to Lawrence to face the Kansas Jayhawks. Bill Self’s squad was 28-3 last year before the season was canceled.

West Virginia’s full conference schedule:

Dec. 18 vs Iowa State

Dec. 22 @ Kansas

Jan. 2 @ Oklahoma

Jan. 4 @ Oklahoma State

Jan. 9 vs Texas

Jan. 12 @ Baylor

Jan. 16 vs TCU

Jan. 19 vs Oklahoma State

Jan. 23 @ Kansas State

Jan. 25 vs Texas Tech

Feb. 2 @ Iowa State

Feb 6 vs Kansas

Feb. 9 @ Texas Tech

Feb. 13 vs Oklahoma

Feb. 15 vs Baylor

Feb. 20 @ Texas

Feb. 22 @ TCU

Feb. 27 vs Kansas State