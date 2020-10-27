West Virginia men’s basketball announces Big 12 schedule

WOAY – On Monday, West Virginia announced its conference schedule for the 2020 men’s basketball season.
The Mountaineers will open up Big 12 play at home against Iowa State on December 18th. West Virginia won both games against the Cyclones last season.
In their next contest, the team travels to Lawrence to face the Kansas Jayhawks. Bill Self’s squad was 28-3 last year before the season was canceled.
West Virginia’s full conference schedule:
Dec. 18 vs Iowa State
Dec. 22 @ Kansas
Jan. 2 @ Oklahoma
Jan. 4 @ Oklahoma State
Jan. 9 vs Texas
Jan. 12 @ Baylor
Jan. 16 vs TCU
Jan. 19 vs Oklahoma State
Jan. 23 @ Kansas State
Jan. 25 vs Texas Tech
Feb. 2 @ Iowa State
Feb 6 vs Kansas
Feb. 9 @ Texas Tech
Feb. 13 vs Oklahoma
Feb. 15 vs Baylor
Feb. 20 @ Texas
Feb. 22 @ TCU
Feb. 27 vs Kansas State