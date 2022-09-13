West Virginia Medicaid and and CHIP extend postpartum health care coverage

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announces an extension of health care coverage for postpartum mothers through the Bureau for Medical Services (West Virginia Medicaid) and the West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for a year after pregnancy. Approximately 3,000 West Virginia women are eligible for extended coverage.

The passing of the American Rescue Plan established a new state plan authority allowing states to expand postpartum coverage in their Medicaid and CHIP programs from its current 60-day period.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, approved the extension to improve overall health outcomes for West Virginia families.

To apply for CHIP or Medicaid coverage, visit www.wvpath.org or visit your local DHHR office.

Related