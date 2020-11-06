West Virginia man charged in relation to homicide investigation in Virginia

Riggs was arrested without incident Thursday night (Nov. 5) by West Virginia State Police at his residence. The charges and arrest developed during the course of the investigation that began Thursday morning with the discovery of a woman’s body off Interstate 77 in Bland County. At 8:42 a.m., the remains were located in a gravel lot near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Route 666/Indian Village Trail off of Interstate 77 Exit 58 for Bastian.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is still awaiting positive identification of the body by the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke.