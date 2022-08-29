West Virginia Lottery earns excellence in financial reporting certificate

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the West Virginia Lottery for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

An impartial panel judged the report to evaluate if the organization met the program’s high standards. Requirements include demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to communicate the financial story and motivate potential users and groups to read the report.

