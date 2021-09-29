West Virginia Legislature members visit Hawks Nest State Park

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – A few politicians from the West Virginia Legislature made a stop at Hawk’s Nest State Park.

The trip was to see first hand some of the latest updates at the park. The updates include improvements to the Hawks Nest Lodge, as well as funds going toward the tram system and shuttle services.

West Virginia’s House Majority Whip Paul Espinosa was there and he says he’s glad to see the improvements made to our state parks. Espinosa is also the Co-chair of the Committee on Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources.

“We’ve heard some great reports from state parks officials about the improvements being made at our state parks with the resources we provided to them,” Espinosa said. “This was an opportunity to see some of those enhancements and the positive impact they’re having on visitors here at our state parks.”

According to the House Committee on Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources, in recent years the visitation numbers to West Virginia state parks have increased substantially.

