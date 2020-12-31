West Virginia lawyer who sought sex for services disbarred

BLUEFIELD, WV (AP)- A West Virginia attorney has been disbarred after he attempted to barter his services in a woman’s divorce case for sex, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.

The mandate from the West Virginia Supreme Court annulling McGinnis E. Hatfield’s license to practice law was handed down Dec. 22.

“The combination of the serious misconduct in which Mr. Hatfield engaged and his total lack of remorse and appreciation for the wrongfulness of his repugnant conduct warrants his disbarment,” the court wrote.

The case dates back to 2013 when Hatfield visited the Cherry Bomb Gentleman’s Club and met a stripper identified in court documents as B.W. She later filed a complaint alleging that she asked Hatfield to represent her in a divorce, and he asked for sex because she could not afford his $1,500 fee.

The investigation was put on hold after Hatfield was involved in an accident that caused a traumatic brain injury and was placed on inactive status with the West Virginia State Bar. In July 2017 Hatfield returned to active practice and the investigation was reopened.

In addition to the annulment of his law license, Hatfield was ordered to reimburse the Office of Disciplinary Counsel $1,039.79 for the costs of the proceedings.