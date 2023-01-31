West Virginia lawmakers advance ban on gender-affirming care

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia lawmakers in the House Judiciary Committee voted to add a ban on hormone therapy to a bill prohibiting gender-affirming surgery for minors.

The bill has passed and is now heading to the full House of Delegates for further review

The committee’s Democratic minority has raised concerns about whether it could harm minors at a greater risk for experiencing mental health challenges.

One Democratic lawmaker says the legislation “bullies people.”

Republicans in support of the legislation say they don’t want to harm transgender and nonbinary people, but minors should wait until they are older to make elective medical decisions.

Related