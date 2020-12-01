West Virginia Hub to work with local communities on development projects

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Community Development Hub is planning to help out with funding some local projects.

The communities of Montgomery and Smithers were chosen by the Hub to be part of a community development initiative called Cultivate West Virginia. The Hub will grant $40,000 between the two communities for various community projects.

According to the Director of Community Engagement Amanda Workman-Scott with the West Virginia Hub, these projects can include anything from hiking trails, murals, dog parks and much more.

“This is our second year for the Cultivate West Virginia program. And it’s an entry level community engagement program. So it’s really all about building the capacity in the community and recruiting people for that community engagement,” Workman-Scott said.

The West Virginia Hub will host some community meetings about the projects to gather ideas and community engagement before moving onto next steps.

The initiative is still being developed, but projects are expected to start this Spring.