West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program announces partnership with housing counseling agencies

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program announces a partnership with housing counseling agencies across the state, offering additional help to struggling homeowners. The agencies provide various services, including credit repair, debt management, mortgage counseling, homeowner education, delinquency/default counseling, and more.

The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program primarily works to assist homeowners with meeting housing costs. However, the organization has identified a community need for financial counseling to help residents maintain homeownership.

The property must be owner-occupied and the applicant’s primary residence to qualify for assistance. Program funds will help with past-due utilities, taxes, and other eligible housing costs. Mortgages must be 30 days past due to qualify. However, homeowners without past due bills or in need of mortgage assistance may receive assistance for other eligible costs.

For more information on the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program and the complete list of housing counseling services, visit https://www.wvhdf.com/west-virginia-homeowners-rescue.

