West Virginia high school dual enrollment numbers steadily increasing

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission announces the number of students participating in high school dual enrollment is steadily increasing.

The number of high school students taking dual enrollment courses from public colleges and universities increased across the board in 2022.

Those taking courses through community and technical colleges rose from 2,859 in 2021 to 3,212 in 2022.

Meanwhile, those taking courses through the state’s universities rose from 5,290 in 2021 ro 5,908 in 2022.

In total, over 900 additional students took dual enrollment courses compared to last year.

