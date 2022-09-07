West Virginia health officer to resign and return to private practice

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announced that Dr. Ayne Amjad will step down as West Virginia health officer. Dr. Amjad will resign effective October 1 to return to her private medical practice in Beckley. However, Amjad will still serve as a senior health advisor and feature in the Governor’s weekly COVID-19 briefings.

Dr.Amjad was appointed to her role as health officer and public health bureau commissioner in July 2020. The previous month in 2020, Governor Justice let go of the previous commissioner Cathy Slemp, alleging that virus cases in the state were overstated. Following the resignation, Justice will seek out the state’s third health officer since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

