West Virginia group begins monkeypox education efforts in Appalachia

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Community Education Group (CEG) announces it has been awarded $100,000 in grants for monkeypox vaccination and education efforts among the LGBTQ community in 13 Appalachian states.

The group received the funding to develop and distribute materials. Additionally, the group will offer grants and hold meetings to reduce cultural stigmas and barriers related to the virus.

CEG will develop monkeypox digital resource guides for over 300 Appalachian health departments, rural healthcare organizations, and LGBTQ groups.

