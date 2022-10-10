West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program partners with NHTSA for Operation Crash Reduction initiative

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – To remind drivers of the importance of buckling up, the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program joins the U.S Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration team up for a new initiative.

Operation Crash Reduction focuses on Delaware, the District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia, which experiences the highest number of traffic fatalities nationwide.

According to NHTSA, from 2015-2019, this specific region had 885 fatal crashes from October 1-15, the highest number of fatal crashes for the first 15 days of any month during this same period.

Additionally, October was the most likely month for fatal crashes to occur, with 1,785 total fatal crashes.

The statewide seatbelt enforcement began on October 7 and will continue through October 23. West Virginia authorities will ticket seat belt violators caught traveling without a seat belt or transporting unrestrained children.

45% of all front-row passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in 2019 were not wearing seat belts, while 58% of those killed in back seats were not wearing seat belts.

For more information on Operation Crash Reduction, please visit Facebook.com/wvghsp or Twitter.com/wvhighwaysafety.

For more information about the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program, visit highwaysafety.wv.gov or call 304-926-2509.

