West Virginia dominates No. 16 Kansas State to stay undefeated at home

WOAY – Last week against Texas Tech, West Virginia was plagued by drops on offense and the defense allowed 179 rush yards. They lost 34-27.

This week, the Mountaineers turned those negatives into strengths. The receivers caught 22 passes for 301 yards and the defense allowed just 41 rush yards in a 37-10 victory over No. 16 Kansas State. It marked the highest-ranked victory of Neal Brown’s six-year head coaching career.

Thanks to his 135.8 scrimmage yards per game, the Wildcats’ Deuce Vaughn entered as one of the most heralded freshmen in the country. He was held to just 23 total yards. The defensive unit also forced three interceptions, including a pick-six by Bridgeport native Dylan Tonkery in the third quarter.

West Virginia’s disruptive defense and efficient offense (they converted on 9 of 18 third downs) allowed them to leap out to an early 24-3 lead. Kansas State clawed back into the game thanks to a 35-yard reception by Malik Knowles late in the first half.

But the Mountaineers dominated the second frame, allowing just five first downs and no points the rest of the way.

Quarterback Jarrett Doege topped 300 yards for the third-straight game and running back Leddie Brown topped 100 yards for the third time in five games.

With the win, West Virginia improves to 4-2 on the season.

Next up, West Virginia takes on Texas in Austin. The Longhorns are coming off of an overtime upset win over No. 6 Oklahoma State.