West Virginia Department of Transportation wins Regional America’s Transportation

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) earned a Regional America’s Transportation Award (ATA) at the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO) 2022 annual meeting in Biloxi, Mississippi. WVDOT won the Operations Excellence for the Oakwood Road RCUT project, which opened to traffic last summer.

The project is West Virginia’s first Restricted Crossing U-Turn at the Oakwood Road intersection of Corridor G in Charleston. This intersection experiences extremely heavy traffic during the holiday season and throughout the school year. The RCUT has dramatically reduced congestion at the intersection, reducing the number of accidents.

The ATA awards recognize innovative transportation projects serving local communities.

