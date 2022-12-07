West Virginia Department of Homeland Security responding to multiple false threats of violence to WV schools

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies report receiving hoax threats about school shootings or other violence on campuses across the state today and have deemed all calls unreliable.

The Department reports several counties have received false threats, including Mercer and Raleigh.

The West Virginia Fusion Center, under the Department of Homeland Security, is coordinating response efforts at the state level.

The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security advises all West Virginians to immediately call 911 if there is an immediate danger or law enforcement intervention if necessary.

Additionally, the Mountain State has partnered with My Mobile Witness to implement a “see something, send something ” reporting system on smartphones and other mobile devices.

Individuals can participate in the initiative by downloading the free SEE, Send application from the App Store or Google Play.

