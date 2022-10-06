West Virginia Department of Homeland Security announces James Stout as Inspector General

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security (WV DHS) selects James Stout as Inspector General.

Stout began his career with the State Police in January 1994, serving several roles within the department. He expanded his leadership and managerial skills by operating as Field Training Officer thirteen times.

Stout served for ten years in the West Virginia Police and Ritchie County Eradication and Crisis Response Team (R.E.A.C.T) as a Sniper/Observer. Additionally, he worked as a hostage negotiator for six years before going on to upper-level management.

Before accepting the position as Inspector General, Stout was Superintendent at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center in Julian, WV.

Related