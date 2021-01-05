West Virginia county seeks more remote workers as residents

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia county is seeking more remote workers as residents.

The Marion County Chamber of Commerce is working on a project to attract remote or self-employed workers to move there, news outlets reported.

Marion County offers indoor and outdoor recreation along with good local restaurants and access to major cities like Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., that are a few hours’ drive, officials said.

“We don’t want to change Marion county per-say, we love Marion county as it is. However, we want to share Marion County with everyone that we can,” Chamber Board Chairman Jonathan Board said.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed how many people work, with many now working from home, which means some have more flexibility in where they can live, officials said.

The Marion County chamber has been working with local organizations to put together a video highlighting the area’s best points. A preview has been posted to the chamber’s YouTube page, but the full video won’t be released until next month, officials said.