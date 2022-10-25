West Virginia Chamber responds to 2022 NAEP scores

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) shows West Virginia ranks last for fourth and eighth-grade reading and math.

The National Center for Education Statistics usually releases NAEP scores twice a year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first report since 2019.

West Virginia students decreased in all four average scores for the fourth and eighth-grade reading and math compared to the 2019 report.

The results for the four key benchmarks include:

4 th Grade Reading: 22.3% at or above proficient (Ranked 50 th in the nation)

Grade Reading: 22.3% at or above proficient (Ranked 50 in the nation) 8 th Grade Reading: 21.7% at or above proficient (Ranked 49 th in the nation)

Grade Reading: 21.7% at or above proficient (Ranked 49 in the nation) 4 th Grade Math: 22.8% at or above proficient (Ranked 50 th in nation)

Grade Math: 22.8% at or above proficient (Ranked 50 in nation) 8th Grade Math: 15.1% at or above proficient (Ranked 50th in nation)

West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts stated, “The West Virginia Chamber has been tracking NAEP scores going back to 2003. Specifically, we look at the percentage of students who are considered “at or above proficient” as a benchmark for how students are grasping the core subjects of Reading and Math. The information released today was disheartening.”

“Our West Virginia students and their teachers are among our most precious assets. These results should alert us to the steep challenges facing educators and students. We must seek solutions that are good for our children and that enable teachers to teach effectively. The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce is committed to helping improve education throughout our state. These scores clearly show something must urgently change.”

