West Virginia Chamber responds to 2022 NAEP scores

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) shows West Virginia ranks last for fourth and eighth-grade reading and math.
The National Center for Education Statistics usually releases NAEP scores twice a year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first report since 2019.
West Virginia students decreased in all four average scores for the fourth and eighth-grade reading and math compared to the 2019 report.
- 4th Grade Reading: 22.3% at or above proficient (Ranked 50th in the nation)
- 8th Grade Reading: 21.7% at or above proficient (Ranked 49th in the nation)
- 4th Grade Math: 22.8% at or above proficient (Ranked 50th in nation)
- 8th Grade Math: 15.1% at or above proficient (Ranked 50th in nation)
“Our West Virginia students and their teachers are among our most precious assets. These results should alert us to the steep challenges facing educators and students. We must seek solutions that are good for our children and that enable teachers to teach effectively. The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce is committed to helping improve education throughout our state. These scores clearly show something must urgently change.”