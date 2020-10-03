West Virginia Can’t Wait hosts COVID-safe campaign event

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A movement called West Virginia Can’t Wait holds a COVID-safe campaign event.

West Virginia Can’t Wait consists of more than 100 candidates from both parties that have agreed to reject corporate donations. And this weekend they held a campaign picnic, where its members could interact with volunteers and strategize their campaigns.

House of Delegates District 32 candidate Selina Vickers attended, and said it was a great and safe way to regroup before election day.

“It takes a lot of work and effort to win an election. And so we’re just collecting our energy, thanking each other for the incredible work that we’ve already done that got us to where we’re at, and then planning to get through the last 30 days,” Vickers said.

Other candidates that attended included Paula Jean Swearengin who is running for Senate, Hillary Turner running for West Virginia’s third congressional district, and many others.