West Virginia Business Hall of Fame accepting applications for 2023 class

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Business Hall of Fame is currently accepting nominations through January 2, 2023.

The Hall of Fame recognizes business leaders who have demonstrated extraordinary influence and impact in their fields throughout their careers.

Nominations are open to business owners who are native West Virginians. Additionally, those who have built their careers or were educated in West Virginia are eligible for nomination.

The WVU John Chambers College of Business and Economics has sponsored the Hall of Fame since its founding in 2001.

The 2023 West Virginia Business Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs on August 29, 2023.

For more information on the nomination process, visit https://business.wvu.edu/alumni/business-hall-of-fame#nominations.

