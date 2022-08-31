West Virginia anticipates 400,000 vehicles traveling through for Labor Day weekend

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Department of Transportation anticipates at least 400,000 travelers to pass through toll booths on the West Virginia Turnpike over the long Labor Day weekend. The Parkways Authority expects heavy traffic to begin on Friday, September 2, through Monday, September 5, with Friday and Monday being the highest travel days.

Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority Jeff Miller estimates peak travel times will begin around noon throughout the evening. Miller also anticipates the turnpike will experience high traffic volume early in the day into the early evening.

